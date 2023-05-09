The Chicago Sun-Times must face claims of defamation over a pair of articles reporting that a former state agency head was under investigation for allegedly pressuring his staff to refund $1 million in property taxes to former President Donald Trump, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the Sun-Times did not establish that the plaintiff, the former executive director of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB), filed a meritless or retaliatory claim and that the articles …