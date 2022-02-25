On the wall in my apartment is a large framed print by the late caricaturist Al Hirschfeld depicting 12 accomplished composers of American popular song.They include Irving Berlin, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, George and Ira Gershwin, Dorothy Fields and others who had their starts or made their marks in Hollywood.The work is appropriately hung behind my piano and aptly titled “The Songwriters.”I am certain you would as readily recognize Hirschfeld’s images as you would any of the great many Hollywood and Broadway …