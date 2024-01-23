Two former Chicago Transit Authority employees who maintain they lost their jobs because they are Black and Muslim received permission to pursue discrimination claims against the CTA.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Jeremy C. Daniel of the Northern District of Illinois declined to dismiss the race and religious discrimination claims plaintiffs Sumayya Muhammad and Renaud Rasheed included in their lawsuit against the CTA.Daniel held Muhammad and Rasheed adequately alleged the CTA singled them out by …