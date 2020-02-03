A lawsuit alleging that improper vote auditing by Chicago elections officials violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights has no place in federal court, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week.Agreeing with a trial judge’s ruling to dismiss the case, the panel found no outcome of a state law-mandated election audit can change an election’s outcome — at most, it would trigger the need for a public report.Credentialed election monitors William B. Shipley and Katherine Wuthrich sued …