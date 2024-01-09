A 29-year-old Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after authorities said she helped her mother kill a pregnant teenager whose baby was cut from her womb.Desiree Figueroa’s plea was made Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. It stipulates that she testify against her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, whose first-degree murder trial is scheduled to start later this month, the Chicago Tribune reported.The plea deal calls for Desiree Figueroa to receive 30 years in prison.Prosecutors have said …