Update: A comment from the Chicago director of labor standards was added to this article.A federal judge rejected a challenge to a Chicago ordinance designed to shield certain employees from unpredictable work schedules and last-minute shift changes.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin threw out a lawsuit the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago filed challenging the Fair Workweek Ordinance.But Durkin dismissed the suit without prejudice and gave BOMA until Feb. 18 to file an …