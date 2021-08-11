The Circuit Court of Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans and the court nominating committee announced the names of 44 finalists seeking to fill the seats of 22 associate judge vacancies. The slate includes Cook County Inspector General Patrick M. Blanchard and is evenly split between men and women. Cook County circuit judges will vote in the coming weeks.Here is the full list: David C. Adams Maryam AhmadSunil S. Bhave Patrick M. Blanchard Lloyd J. Brooks Richard G. Cenar Scott R. Clewis Barbara L. Dawkins Gabriel J …