Timothy C. Evans has retained his position as chief judge of the Cook County Circuit Court, the Office of the Chief Judge announced Tuesday.Evans, 79, was unopposed and elected by circuit judges to serve his eighth term as chief judge. His new three-year term will begin Dec. 5.He is up for a retention election as a judge in the November general election. The election for chief judge was held Wednesday in the Richard J. Daley Center’s Jury Assembly Room.Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer, chair of the Judicial Election …