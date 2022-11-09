Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans won retention for another six-year term as judge on Tuesday.With 98% or more reported, Evans secured 347,076 votes, or 68%, of the Chicago vote and 392,365 votes, or 69%, of the suburban Cook County vote.Evans was recently re-elected by judges for an eighth term in his leadership role. His new three-year term as chief judge begins Dec. 5.The Office of the Chief Judge declined to comment on the results.All 61 Cook County judges on the ballot were successfully retained, …