Illinois Supreme Court chief justice Anne M. Burke said Monday she is retiring after 16 years on the high court, a major announcement a day before oral arguments begin for the court’s fall term.Burke will serve her last day Nov. 30 and has appointed 1st District Appellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham to fill her vacancy, the court said in a news release.Justice Mary Jane Theis will take the chief justice role, which was already set to turn over Oct. 25.Cunningham’s term is effective Dec. 1 of this year through Dec. 2, 2024 …