A child care worker who maintains he was fired because he suffers from schizoaffective disorder does not have a case under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer granted summary judgment in favor of Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois in a lawsuit filed by David King.King worked at one of Lutheran’s residential centers for children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral problems. King was fired after he …