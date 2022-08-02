Where significant material factual disputes existed concerning DCS agents’ conduct in child welfare investigation, district court inappropriately granted summary judgment and case was remanded for trial.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.J.J., a 15-month old infant, had experienced many seizures after being born. After a series of tests in early 2017, doctors at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis diagnosed her with epilepsy. To help control the seizures …