The new president of the Chinese American Bar Association of Greater Chicago said there’s plenty of opportunities with the organization in the year ahead, even if not in-person.CABA held its 34th annual installation ceremony Monday night — its first to be done virtually as a result of the pandemic.Incoming CABA President Ivy Lee, an associate at Hlustik Huizenga Williams & Vander Woude Ltd., said the main goal is to keep membership steady by getting creative.“It’s a strange year, and I’ll do everything I can to …