Nusrat Jahan Choudhury has a lot of reasons to like her new job.As Illinois ACLU legal director, she works with one of the largest legal teams of any of the group’s affiliates.Her predecessor set an unparalleled example, she said, of using the law to make structural reforms.And as a Northbrook native, her move to Chicago from the national ACLU office in New York City is also a bit of a homecoming.”The ACLU of Illinois is a powerhouse in the ACLU’s nationwide group of affiliates. And after more than a …