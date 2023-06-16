WASHINGTON — Nusrat Chowdhury, a civil rights lawyer and legal director of the ACLU of Illinois, has been confirmed by the Senate as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history.She will assume her lifetime appointment in Brooklyn federal court in New York after a 50-49 vote on Thursday along party lines.The confirmation drew praise from the American Civil Liberties Union. Prior to her post there, she served from 2008 to 2020 at the national ACLU office, including seven years as deputy director of the ACLU …