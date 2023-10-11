Employers seldom control where employees live, and in general are not responsible for challenges that lie outside the workplace. But if a disability covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act substantially limits an employee’s ability to commute to work, and transportation is related to an essential job function, an employer may have to provide a modified work schedule as a reasonable accommodation.In Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Charter Comm. LLC, 75 F.4th 729 (2023), the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of …