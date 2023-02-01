On Jan. 23, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its grant of certiorari in In Re Grand Jury, after oral argument, with an anti-climactic: “The writ of certiorari is dismissed as improvidently granted.”The single sentence was an unceremonious end to an odd, circuitous journey through the federal common law understanding of attorney-client privilege.The issue before the high court was whether a communication involving both legal and non-legal advice is protected by attorney-client privilege. In briefs, the petitioner …