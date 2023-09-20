Plaintiff Sonja Petermann was a nurse for defendant Aspirus, Inc. until she was terminated in December 2021.In a subsequent lawsuit, Petermann alleged that Aspirus violated her rights under federal law by (1) requiring her to undergo testing for COVID-19, in alleged violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA); (2) requiring her to administer booster vaccine shots for COVID-19, in violation of her religious convictions pursuant to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act; and (3) terminating her when she refused to give …