On Nov. 30, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois denied the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction and class-wide relief to a group of employees of NorthShore University Health System who were fighting a vaccine mandate.In Jane Does 1-14 v. NorthShore University Health, 21 C 5683, the court held that the plaintiffs could not demonstrate “irreparable harm” absent an order for a preliminary injunction. The injunction would have barred enforcement of NorthShore’s COVID …