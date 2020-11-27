A small congregation hoping to open a church can’t challenge Homewood’s zoning rules over a property it hasn’t purchased yet, a federal judge ruled last week.U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman dismissed the lawsuit by the Word Seed Church and the Civil Liberties for Urban Believers against the south suburb for lack of standing.The complaint, filed in August, alleged Homewood is violating the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act by requiring a special-use permit for churches anywhere in the …