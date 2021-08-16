The Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County’s website was down and redirecting users to phone and e-mail sources of information Monday after “unauthorized” activity on the site occurred Friday.Patrick J. Hanlon, executive clerk of public policy and external affairs with the Office of the Clerk, said Monday that someone had attempted to redirect visitors who were trying to access the court site. It hosts case lookup, court schedule and ticket payment information, among other things.Hanlon said no data was taken and the …