The Circuit Court of Cook County announced tentative plans for eFiling to be unavailable most of this week for attorneys filing motions in the Civil, Law and Chancery Divisions, meaning they will need to file cases in person Tuesday through Friday.The site has been undergoing upgrades.EFileIL, the statewide electronic filing system used by the Circuit Court of Cook County, will be unavailable for the Civil, Law, Divisions 1 through 6 and Chancery Divisions starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, through 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 …