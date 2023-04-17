A Cook County judge granted class action status to a lawsuit alleging a Chicago department unlawfully issued more than $20 million in distracted-driving tickets.In an order entered Friday, Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson wrote that the plaintiffs satisfied all elements needed for class certification in the case, which covers 90,000 tickets adjudicated by the Department of Administrative Hearings (DOAH). The case had been remanded to the circuit court in September.Between 2012 and 2014, Rabbi Aaron Potek, Adina Klein, Stephen …