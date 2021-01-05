The Cook County Circuit Court announced it’s accepting applications to fill 10 associate judge seats.Attorneys interested in applying must submit an application to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts electronically by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 3. If mailed or hand-delivered, the deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 3. An applicant doing so must provide two signed originals of the application to AOIC director Marcia M. Meis.The openings, announced by the chief judge’s office Monday, are the result of the resignations of Judges …