Some cities in Illinois are still asking the state’s top lawyer for a reprieve from open records deadlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayors in about 200 municipalities joined in a letter to Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul, asking for an advisory opinion that would extend response times and negate civil penalties for all public bodies under the Freedom of Information Act.

“The issue is, we can either comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order, or we can fulfill these FOIA requests right now,” said Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League, which represents the state’s local governments and organized their push on the issue.

“We can’t be in the office and at home at the same time, and all we’re asking for the attorney general to do is to issue an opinion that gives us more time to respond. His office is going to adjudicate the complaints if we don’t respond on time, so he could say, ‘It’s OK if you don’t [respond by normal deadlines].’ That’s what we’re asking for.”

Mayors from about 60 communities across Cook County, including Chicago, and communities throughout the state signed on to a letter citing Section 140/9.5(h) of the Freedom of Information Act, which says the attorney general can issue guidance on how to comply with the law under specific circumstances, and a public body that relies on such information in good faith “is not liable for penalties under this Act.”

Those penalties can reach between $2,500 and $5,000 for each occurrence, plus $1,000 for each day a violation continues under certain scenarios, not to mention attorneys’ fees, the letter notes.

The letter states the COVID-19 pandemic is the kind of “exceptional circumstance” that warrants FOIA extensions. The statute itself contains similar language giving courts the ability to grant extra time if the “public body can show that exceptional circumstances exist, and that the body is exercising due diligence in responding to the request.”

The IML letter notes governments are working with reduced staffs focused on essential services during the pandemic.

“As a result, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for us to respond to FOIA requests within the required timeframe or to come to a mutually-agreed upon extension with the requester,” according to the letter.

Raoul’s office has issued guidance on the subject, a spokeswoman noted last week, and it points to exemptions that governments can already cite and encourages them to negotiate responses with requesters.

The AG’s guidelines were released earlier this month. They state that nothing in the Attorney General Act, the FOIA law or any of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders allows Illinois’ chief legal officer to suspend statutory deadlines. Only an emergency declaration by the governor or a law created in the General Assembly would allow that, the seven-page document states.

“Public bodies, therefore, should continue to comply with FOIA and respond to each request promptly, to the extent they are able to, given the limitation on staff and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it states.

Pritzker in his daily press briefings has asked for patience from requesters, but has said his office still intends to fulfill records requests. Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s office said earlier this month it was “straining to keep up” with them, and that Raoul needed to provide relief. A spokesman for the mayor’s office could not be reached for an update on how the office is handling them.

Under the records law, public bodies have five business days to respond to requests, and they can use an additional five business days to procure records or cite exemptions and deny the requests. Those requesting records can seek review with the attorney general’s office within 60 days after a denial, or file a claim in court within two years.

Cole noted the organization is looking for an extension that goes hand-in-hand with the stay home order, “meaning, start the regular five day clock once things have opened up again and people can get back to work.”

Raoul’s guidance notes there are reasons already established under law for a public body to take longer to respond to a records request, including that the documents are difficult to track down or that another entity must be consulted. Another exemption is for records that are “unduly burdensome” for the public body, and more requests could fall under that umbrella if more government employees are sick or away from the office during the pandemic, the guidance states.

“In such circumstances, public bodies may assert an exception listed above, particularly if responding to the request is unduly burdensome in the circumstances, requires review by an unavailable staff member, or requires resources to obtain records located off-site,” the attorney general’s notice states.

“If a public body seeks to utilize an extension, it must notify the requester of the reasons for the delay and the date on which the public body will respond to the request.”

But Cole said the guidance doesn’t clarify how Raoul’s office will give consideration.

“We’re just asking for a clear opinion,” he said in an email.