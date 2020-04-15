Citing the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge directed a vendor to continue providing food and cleaning services to nursing homes and senior living centers that house 1,600 people.

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. last week granted Lexington Health Network’s motion for a temporary restraining order against Morrison Management Specialists Inc.

The TRO bars Morrison from terminating a contract that requires it to manage personnel, launder clothing, provide meals, procure supplies and clean common areas and residents’ living spaces at facilities operated by Lexington.

According to the order, Lexington has to pay Morrison $500,000 by Thursday and another $500,000 by April 23. And the order requires Lexington to deposit $10,000 with the court as security.

The TRO runs through April 24, but Dow directed the parties to submit a joint status report on April 20 stating “whether circumstances justify extending this order for an additional 14 days.”

Among the factors Dow considered in granting Lexington’s motion for a TRO was the public interest.

The people who live in facilities operated by Lexington rely on Morrison for food, clean laundry and a sanitary environment, Dow wrote.

“In normal times, these are essential services,” he wrote. “During a pandemic, their interest in receiving these services is absolutely critical.”

Dow wrote people outside Lexington facilities also have a strong interest in protecting the vulnerable residents inside them.

“It is difficult to overstate the strength of the public interest in making sure senior citizens get the services [Morrison] contracted to supply to them,” he wrote.

Dow set a telephonic status hearing in the case for April 22.

Morrison began providing services at 11 Lexington facilities in the Chicago area on June 1, 2019.

Both companies allege the other failed to comply with their contract.

Lexington accuses Morrison of such shortcomings as allowing trash to accumulate, undercooking food and failing to clean the facilities.

Morrison alleges Lexington’s facilities were unsanitary when it took over the responsibility to clean them. Lexington also has failed to pay more than $5 million in invoices, Morrison alleges.

Lexington contends it informed Morrison it was exercising its contractual right to terminate the contract between the two companies without cause with 90 days’ notice.

Lexington also contends Morrison is required to continue to provide its services until June 9. And Lexington maintains it will comply with its obligation to pay Morrison for those services.

But Morrison alleges it informed Lexington on March 17 that it was invoking its contractual right to terminate the contract with seven days’ notice for Lexington’s failure to pay certain past-due invoices.

On March 24, Lexington filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking a declaratory judgment that Morrison’s attempt to terminate the contract was invalid. The suit also includes a claim for breach of contract and covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

Lexington filed the suit under diversity jurisdiction. Lexington is based in Lombard and Morrison’s headquarters are in Atlanta.

Lexington filed a motion for a TRO on March 25 asking that Morrison be barred from ending the contract during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following day, the companies agreed to an order requiring Morrison to provide services for two more weeks and Lexington to pay for those services while they tried to resolve their dispute.

The attempt was unsuccessful and Lexington filed a motion for a TRO on April 6 that would require Morrison to continue to provide services for up to 45 days while Lexington transitions to a new vendor.

The motion was assigned to Dow acting as emergency judge. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman is presiding over the case.

In his opinion Friday, Dow concluded denying Lexington’s motion for a TRO would cause irreparable harm to the company’s reputation as well as its residents’ health.

He concluded there was no after-the-fact remedy that would be adequate if Morrison “ceased providing essential food and cleaning services” for Lexington and its residents.

Also, Dow wrote, because it is not clear which company will prevail in the contract dispute, Lexington has a “more than negligible” chance of prevailing on the merits of its claims.

And Dow determined Lexington would suffer more harm if he denied the motion for a TRO than Morrison would suffer if he grants it.

The case is Lexington Healthcare Center of Bloomingdale Inc. et al. v. Morrison Management Specialists Inc., No. 20 C 1792.

The lead attorney for Lexington is Scott M. Ahmad of Winston & Strawn LLP.

“We decline to comment at this time, given that the legal matter is still ongoing,” Ahmad wrote in an email.

The lead attorneys for Morrison are Eric E. Walker and Jonathan R. Buck, both of Perkins Coie LLP. Neither could be reached for comment.