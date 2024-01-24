The city of Chicago will pay $2 million to a woman who suffered injuries after an ornamental lamp pole collapsed and crushed her in a public roadway.The city council Wednesday passed a motion to execute a $2 million settlement for Maya Kirk, which was recommended Monday by the Committee on Finance. In 2019, Kirk filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court and alleged active negligence.Kirk’s fifth amended complaint alleged that an ornamental lamp pole collapsed and crushed her while she was walking northbound on LaSalle …