The City of Chicago will pay $5 million to five plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit alleging police officers performed unlawful, racially motivated stop-and-frisk searches.The city council approved the settlement Wednesday in a 42-6 vote. One alderman, from the 32nd ward, was absent. The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Illinois in 2015, with the sixth amended complaint naming the city, former police superintendent Garry McCarthy and several Chicago police officers as defendants.The sixth amended complaint …