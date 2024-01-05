The city of Chicago will have to pay $3 million in damages to the family of a woman who died after a domestic violence incident that was mishandled by its police department, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the city was not entitled to a judgment notwithstanding the verdict or a new trial, and that the officers breached their duties under the Illinois Domestic Violence Act of 1986.Justice Sanjay T. Tailor delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Steven Taylor sued …