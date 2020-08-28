A man who alleges he was attacked without provocation by a Chicago police officer does not have a case against the city, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness held Eddie Carr failed to plausibly allege that a “code of silence” in the Chicago Police Department was the moving force behind officer Jeremy Rice’s purported action.Carr brought that claim under the precedent from Monell v. Department of Social Services of the City of New York, 436 U.S. 658 (1978).In Monell, the U …