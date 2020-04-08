Sharon Johnson Coleman

The city of Chicago must face a lawsuit alleging that a “code of silence” among members of the police force led an officer to believe he could sexually assault a minor without facing any consequences.

In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman did not address the merits of the accusation that William Whitley exploited his status as an officer to deprive the minor — who filed her suit as a Jane Doe — of her liberty without due process of law.

Coleman also did not address the merits of the accusation that the moving force behind Doe’s purported constitutional injuries was a code of silence that left Whitley certain that his fellow officers would cover up his crimes and the city would not discipline him.

But Coleman held Doe sufficiently alleged that Whitley acted under color of state law and that the city was liable for his actions because it tacitly supported the code of silence.

Coleman denied the city’s motion to dismiss the constitutional claims against it.

Doe filed her suit in federal court in November 2019.

She alleges Whitley solicited sex from her in June 2015 when she was 14 years old. Over the next three months, Whitley paid her to perform sexual acts on him on at least five occasions, she alleges.

These assaults occurred in Whitley’s apartment, she contends, and Whitley “openly displayed his police status” by hanging his uniform on his bedroom door and keeping his loaded service weapon under his pillow.

On one occasion, Whitley took sexually explicit pictures of her on his smartphone, Doe contends.

As part of a larger inquiry into sex trafficking, Doe says, the FBI in September 2015 began investigating Whitley for soliciting sex from her.

During that investigation, the FBI discovered Whitley had sexually assaulted at least three other girls, according to Doe.

In November 2016, Whitley was charged with child pornography and trafficking underage girls.

Whitley pleaded guilty in May 2018 to sex trafficking. He is in federal prison in Seagoville, Texas, serving a 25-year sentence.

Doe’s suit includes a count accusing Whitley of depriving her of her liberty interest in bodily integrity in violation of the due process clause.

The suit also includes a count against the city brought under the precedent from Monell v. Department of Social Services of the City of New York, a 1978 U.S. Supreme Court ruling,

Under Monell, the city would be liable for any constitutional violation that stemmed from an express policy or widespread, accepted practice followed by the police.

The city, the suit alleges, “has de facto widespread customs, policies and practices of failing to investigate, discipline or otherwise hold accountable its police officers whether on or off duty.”

The city also had an “entrenched code of silence” for decades, the suit alleges.

“This code of silence not only calls for officers to not intervene to stop misconduct by other officers,” the suit contends, “but it also includes [c]ity investigators covering up for such misconduct when faced with obvious instances and patterns of abuse.”

Whitley was the subject of dozens of internal and civilian complaints, but only three were sustained, the suit alleges.

One complaint that was not sustained, the suit says, accused Whitley of leaving a box of 46 “color Polaroids of nude and scantily clad women” on the dashboard of his police vehicle.

The city failed to conduct a serious investigation and instead accepted Whitley’s assertion that the photos must have been planted in the vehicle, the suit alleges.

In her opinion Monday, Coleman rejected the city’s argument that the Monell claim must be dismissed because Doe cannot establish her constitutional claim against Whitley.

Doe’s allegations about Whitley’s behavior during their encounters — that he bragged about being a police officer, displayed his uniform and kept his firearm nearby — were enough to state a plausible claim that he was acting under color of state law and therefore violated her right to due process, Coleman wrote.

And she wrote Doe’s contention that Whitley was “emboldened” by the code of silence was supported by the many unsustained complaints against him.

“Under these allegations, plaintiff has plausibly linked the [c]ity’s actions and inactions embodied in the code of silence to her constitutional deprivation,” Coleman wrote.

The case is Jane Doe v. City of Chicago, et al., No. 19 C 7375.

The lead attorney for Doe, Richard J. Dvorak of the Dvorak Law Offices LLC in Willowbrook, said he’s pleased with Coleman’s ruling.

“She was correct in finding that the city of Chicago could be found responsible for the crime of officer Whitley,” Dvorak said.

“This officer not only used his power as a police to commit the sexual misconduct, but the city was also on notice that he was a bad actor that needed to be disciplined and yet they did nothing.”

The lead attorney for the city is Assistant Corporation Counsel Marion C. Moore.

“The alleged conduct was outside of the scope of the officer’s employment and the officer was not acting under color of state law,” Law Department spokeswoman Kathleen Fieweger said in a written statement. “The city accordingly declined to represent him in this case.”