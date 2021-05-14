A woman challenging the $45 fee the city of Chicago charges for complying with document subpoenas does not have a case for a violation of her constitutional rights, a federal judge held Thursday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman entered judgment in favor of the city in a proposed class-action lawsuit Terinica Thomas filed under the Civil Rights Act, 42 U.S.C. Section 1983.Thomas maintains the fee policy violates the 14th Amendment. She sought damages for the proposed class and an injunction barring …