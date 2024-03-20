The city of Chicago will pay $45 million to a boy who was severely brain damaged as a passenger in a crash resulting from a car chase with city police over an alleged minor traffic violation.According to the Jury Verdict Reporter, it is the highest reported Illinois settlement for a police pursuit case.The full city council unanimously approved the settlement at a meeting Wednesday.Nathen Jones, then 15, was getting a ride home from a friend’s house on April 10, 2021. He was one of four passengers and was in the backseat …