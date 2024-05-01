The results of a survey on civics conducted for the American Bar Association in advance of Law Day are “profoundly concerning,” according to retired Judge J. Michael Luttig of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.Nearly three quarters of U.S. residents surveyed think the nation’s democratic system of government is weaker now than it was five years ago, with a majority blaming either the spread of disinformation or the actions of political parties for the drop in confidence.More than half, or 55%, of …