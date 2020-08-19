A virtual help desk for pro se civil appeals is coming to Illinois.The state’s top court announced this week that an online clearinghouse for people who don’t have a lawyer — but do have questions about the appellate process — will be available beginning next month.Lawyers working pro bono will be on-call via Illinois Free Legal Answers for Civil Appeals, a website operated through an American Bar Association platform and overseen by the Public Interest Law Initiative, beginning Sept. 1.Illinois …