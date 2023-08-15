Where plaintiff failed to properly contest civil asset forfeiture with DEA by required deadline, and mistake was the fault of plaintiff’s own attorney, no basis for equitable relief from statutory requirement existed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.Mary Wilson was traveling at Chicago O’Hare airport in June 2020 with $33,783 in cash. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized the money based on suspicions that the proceeds were from …