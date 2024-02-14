Where a person is injured by a bar’s provision of alcoholic drinks, the Dramshop Act provides the exclusive remedy available in Illinois, and no other common law claims can be raised against the bar.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas M. Cushing.Michael Schramm (Michael) worked as busser for 3258 S. Wells St. Restaurant LLC, d/b/a Turtle’s Bar & Grill (Turtle’s Bar), where he was paid in cash and also free alcoholic drinks while he worked. Thomas Mancine, the owner …