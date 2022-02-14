Where a defendant is charged with possession of a nuisance animal off premises that he owns, public areas in which the defendant holds an undivided percentage interest are considered the defendant’s premises.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed in part and affirmed in part a decision from Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin W. Lyons.On the evening of May 6, 2020, a dog owned by Joseph Couture bit a dog owned by Michael J. Salmon while their owners were standing in the eighth-floor elevator of a building in which they …