Where plaintiffs state a claim alleging a public nuisance, they need not allege violation of any regulation, merely dangers to public health, peace, comfort, convenience and safety.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Will County Associate Judge Theodore J. Jarz.In October 2020, Stop NorthPoint LLC (Stop NorthPoint) along with 17 individuals filed suit to prevent the city of Joliet from annexing and developing 1,262 acres of unincorporated land into an industrial business …