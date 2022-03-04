Where a plaintiff files a postjudgment motion which is denied, the plaintiff must file an appeal within 30 days and filing additional postjudgment motions does not serve to reset the deadline for filing an appeal.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Jerry A. Esrig.Jimette D. Parker filed a legal malpractice suit in 2014 against James R. Hermann. Hermann tendered the legal malpractice claim to Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Liberty) which has issued a …