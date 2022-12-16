Where a municipality issues a citation for violating a local ordinance, they may not engage in administrative adjudication if the violation is also an offense under the Illinois Vehicle Code.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.Robert Cammacho Jr., James A. Jones, Bruce D. Oliver, David B. Speer, and Jorge Urbina (collectively, plaintiffs) were all commercial truck drivers who were cited as violating ordinance 19-21 of the city of Joliet which imposed a weight …