Where a party seeks to appeal an interlocutory order under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 307(a) the order must not be final and must either appoint or deny a receiver or sequestrator or grant or deny additional powers and property to the same.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal and remanded a case from Cook County Associate Judge Gerald Cleary.Legacy Re Ltd. (Legacy) and Rock Solid Gelt Limited (Rock Solid) filed a foreclosure action in 2014 relating to property at 401 S. LaSalle St., Chicago. The property …