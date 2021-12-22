Where the appellate brief is so inadequate that it hinders the appellate court from considering the facts or reaching the merits of the case, it is appropriate to strike the brief and dismiss the appeal.The 3rd District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by La Salle County Circuit Judge Eugene P. Daugherity.Eric Litwin was arrested and charged with unlawful cannabis trafficking. Prior to trial he sought to quash his arrest and suppress evidence, but the trial court denied his motion. In 2015, he was …