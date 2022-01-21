Where a court orders a party to list a piece of real property for sale, sell it and distribute the funds to the court for apportionment, the order constitutes a mandatory permanent injunction and may be appealed under Illinois Supreme Court rule 307.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge William Yu.Bohdan Kroczek (Bohdan) and Kystyna Roman-Kroczek (Krystyna) were married for 27 years, from 1985 until 2012. The couple owned a marital home in Winnetka, a condominium in Poland …