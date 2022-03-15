Where the trial court allows plaintiff to amend some claims but denies the motion to amend others, the order does not constitute a final order and the appellate court has no jurisdiction to consider appeals from the order.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Ronald Bartkowicz.Debra Richardson bought Tigger, a gray tabby cat, in 2015 and paid for him to be microchipped with her identified as the owner on a service called PetLink. He lived with Richardson, as well …