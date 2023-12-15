Where the state seeks appeal under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 604(a)(1), the order appealed must impose conditions of, revoke or deny pretrial release.The 5th District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Christian County Circuit Judge Bradley T. Paisley.Dustin Cline was arrested on Aug. 6, 2021, and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was released on bond, but on Aug. 25, 2023, he was subject to a traffic stop where it was discovered he was operating a vehicle while his driving …