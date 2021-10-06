Where a plaintiff files an application to sue as a poor person and meets one of the criteria for being an indigent person laid out in Sec. 5-105(a) of the Code of Civil Procedure, the trial court must grant the application and waive any court fees and lacks the discretion to do otherwise.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Peoria County Circuit Judge Jodi Melinda Hoos.Johnnie Sims was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon in November 2015. He retained William Atkins to represent …