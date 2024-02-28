Where a defendant seeks to enforce an arbitration agreement, asserting the Federal Arbitration Act preempts the Nursing Home Care Act, they must submit an affidavit demonstrating relation to interstate commerce.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Ford County Circuit Judge Matthew John Fitton.Lois Key (Lois) resided at a nursing home facility run by Accolade Healthcare of the Heartland LLC (Accolade). She passed away on June 20, 2020, and on March 4, 2022, Thomas Key Sr. (Thomas), as …