Where 7th Circuit denied petition for rehearing en banc, Judge David F. Hamilton dissented, arguing that 7th Circuit approach to Article III standing for intangible injuries under the FDCPA was incongruent with Supreme Court precedent and common law doctrines.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc filed from an appeal of a decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois.Judge David F. Hamilton dissented from the denial of the petition for rehearing …