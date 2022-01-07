Where a homeowner’s association seeks to challenge property tax assessments levied against individual property owners, the association has associational standing so long as they seek injunctive or declaratory relief and their declaration and bylaws establish that the association is to help with the administration of the property or protect the general welfare of the members.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision by Lake County Associate Judge Luis A. Berrones.In July 2017, the Deerpath …